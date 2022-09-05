The Fabulous Fox is celebrating 40 years of Broadway with its 2022-2023 season. The season kicks off with “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” running Sept. 20 through Oct. 2. This smash-hit Broadway musical follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Come and see how the world could be with “Hadestown,” running Oct. 11 through 23. This acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
Disney musical “Frozen” comes to the stage Nov. 2 through 13, 2022. “Frozen” features the songs Disney fans know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new number.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power in “Six,” running Jan. 24 through Feb. 5, 2023.
Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird” goes from a highly-celebrated American novel to an award-winning play Feb. 28 through March 12, 2023.
Comedy musical “Tootsie” hits the stage March 21 through April 2, 2023. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of iconic musical phenomenon “Jesus Christ Superstar” returns May 9 through 21, 2023.
Finally, Fox favorite “Wicked” tells the story of the Wizard of Oz before Dorothy dropped in April 12 through May 7, 2023.
Season tickets are on sale now. Visit fabulousfox.com for more information.