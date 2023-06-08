Dahlberg, F. Jeannine (Schupmann), of Glendale passed peacefully into heaven on June 2, 2023, at the age of 90. Jeannine was a loving mother, Grandma, “Aunt Neen” and friend to many. She is survived by her daughters, Erika Whittaker and Heidi (Dale) Dennis; grandchildren Sarah (Jay) Williamson, Seth Bueltmann, Rachel (Jason) Hunley, Emily (Jake) Downs, Adam Bueltmann, Hannah (Mark) Seay, Sydney Whittaker and Ian Whittaker; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Frederick (Sr.) and Florence Dahlberg; and her brother, Frederick Dahlberg, Jr.
Jeannine was born in St. Louis on June 8, 1932. She graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1950 and studied at the University of Missouri-Columbia from 1952 to 1954, where she was a proud member of Chi Omega sorority.
Jeannine worked at American Auto and Frisco Railroad in the secretarial pool while continuing her education, taking night classes at Washington University. She eventually landed a job as secretary to the president of Cupples Products, where she met her husband, Robert (Bob) Schupmann. Jeannine and Bob wed in October 1961 and were married until 1994. After her daughters were in high school, Jeannine returned to work serving in executive secretary roles for the St. Louis county executive and the mayor of Town & Country.
After retiring, Jeannine took up writing and eventually authored five novels. She became an active member of the St. Louis Writer’s Guild and spoke often to groups about her writing.
Jeannine was very proud of her Swedish heritage, and was an avid angler who sought out any opportunity to cast a line in the water — especially if she could use her fly rod.
Growing up the daughter of a professional musician, Jeannine had a passion for music that was inextinguishable. Her favorite activity was playing her guitar and singing, which she did, without fail, every day until well into her 80s. Her daughters were blessed by learning so many of her favorite songs from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.
A visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood on Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to noon, with the funeral service immediately following at noon. The burial will take place on Sunday, June 11, at 2:30 p.m. in High Gate, Missouri.