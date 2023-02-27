As someone who works with native wildlife, I appreciated the article about the important work of the turkey vulture as a scavenger who cleans up roadkill messes.
That’s why the article, “A Face Only A Mother Could Love,” was so welcome in a recent issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. It pictured a lovely local turkey vulture!
Your writer, Don Corrigan, has gotten good mileage from these humble birds. It’s hard not to miss his “Terry the Turkey Vulture” coloring book at Webster Groves book shops, which accompanies his “American Roadkill” book.
Some people might quibble with front page treatment for a turkey vulture, but I read about this “ugly raptor” with rapt attention, remembering that beauty — or ugliness — is in the eye of the beholder.
Laura Jackson
Shrewsbury