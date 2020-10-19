Since 1894, Eye Care Associates of St. Louis has been providing exceptional medical, surgical, and vision care to the greater St. Louis area. Throughout our 126-year history, the practice has been a physician owned private practice with an affiliation with Washington University School of Medicine. That tradition is continued at two convenient locations: the main office in Richmond Heights, and South County office in Crestwood.
Sean Breit, MD has been with the practice since 2006, specializing in cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and options for those patients who are not candidates for refractive laser surgery. Matthew Council, MD joined the practice in 2018, and is the latest addition to Eye Care Associates team of physicians. He also specializes in cataract surgery, as well as complex corneal diseases. Both surgeons offer the latest advancements in lens implants when performing cataract surgery and utilize state of the art diagnostic equipment to treat and diagnose many eye conditions. They emphasize treating each patient individually with their specific visual goals and needs in mind.
Our optometrists, Todd LaPoint, OD and Janae Kadlec, OD, perform comprehensive eye examinations, and are experts in contact lens fittings, including multifocal and other specialty lenses. They work alongside our surgeons to assist in post-operative care and are well-versed in the evaluation and treatment of many eye diseases.
Both locations offer an on-site optical shop with a full line of fashion eyewear. Our knowledgeable and helpful opticians will make your experience of selecting and purchasing glasses fun and enjoyable.
Whether your visit is simply to have a routine eye exam, treat an ongoing medical eye condition, or understand your options for cataract surgery, our kind and caring physicians and staff will take the time to care for your eye health. Visit us at eyecarestl.com.
Eye Care Associates of St. Louis
#15 The Boulevard • St. Louis
Richmond Heights, 63117
314-863-4200
9806 Watson Rd. • St. Louis
Crestwood, 63126
314-842-3130