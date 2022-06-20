Webster Groves is now home to a rare bee discovered by a Saint Louis University student and a Webster Groves resident.
Nina Fogel, a doctoral candidate in the Camilo Lab at Saint Louis University, caught the rare bee in June 2020 and it was identified by Webster Groves resident Mike Arduser, who is an expert on identifying native bees.
The rare bee is named “Andrena cerebrata.” According to Arduser, this bee is so rare that most people working with native bees have never seen it before.
“This is only the second known occurrence of this bee in the Midwest, and both occurrences have been in Webster,” he said. “There are other uncommon bee species in Webster also — apparently native bees like it here as much as we do and they make good neighbors.”
Fogel began her study of bee diversity in the backyard of Katherine and Bob Ziegler in Webster Groves, where she was able to collect the rare species. The Zieglers are enrolled in Bring Conservation Home, a garden certification program that is run through the St. Louis Audubon Society.
“The male is very unusual and easily recognized, but the female is fairly ordinary,” Arduser said of the rare bee discovered in the Ziegler’s yard. “I’ve been lucky enough to find the two together, and because of that, have learned how to distinguish the female from similar species.”
Arduser and Fogel plan to visit the Ziegler’s yard again in hopes of finding the bee again.
“It would be very neat if this rare little bee has decided to call Webster Groves home,” said Fogel.
Throughout North America, there are 4,000 native bees. In Missouri alone, approximately 450 species of native bees have been found. Forty-five of those have been found in Webster Groves, and five of those are considered rare.
“Turns out, Webster Groves may have the most diverse native bee fauna in the entire St. Louis area, based on Nina’s studies,” Arduser said. “Nina’s project is a true ‘citizen science’ enterprise — if not for the interest and willingness of WG residents to allow Nina to study the pollinators in their gardens, we probably would never know how rich and important Webster Groves is for our native bees and other pollinators.”
Mayor’s Monarch Pledge
In an effort to “bee” a good home to pollinators, Webster Groves has joined hundreds of other cities across the country in again signing the National Wildlife Federation’s “Mayors Monarch Pledge.”
In making the pledge, Webster Groves joins an expanding North American network of cities that commit to implementing at least three out of 30 potential actionable community projects within one year.
“Whereas cities, towns and counties have a critical role to play to save the Monarch butterfly, and the city of Webster Groves is playing a leadership role by asking the citizens of Webster Groves to make a difference by planting native milkweed, nectar plants, provide habitats for the Monarch and pollinators in locations where we live, work, learn, play and worship,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said, reading the pledge at a recent Green Space Advisory Commission meeting.
The city’s Green Space Advisory Commission is working with the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department to install new pollinator gardens at city hall, along Lockwood Avenue and in Ivory Crockett Park.
“I encourage all citizens to create a healthy habitat for the Monarch butterflies so they will continue to beautify our cities, states and continents,” Arnold said.
Arnold’s commitment is a continuation of efforts by former longtime mayor Gerry Welch, who also signed the pledge on behalf of the city earlier this year during her tenure.