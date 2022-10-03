Five local music teachers will earn extra credit during a St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performance on Friday, Oct. 7, at Powell Hall.
Coined as the “Extra Credit Concert,” the free community event honors music educators in the region by giving them an opportunity to perform alongside St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians on a stage built in 1925 and originally called The St. Louis Theater.
“It’s a great way for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to collaborate with teachers who are the cornerstone of our education programs,” said Eric Dundon, public relations director for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
Violinist Sarah Klevorn, who is the orchestra director at North Kirkwood Middle School, said this is her second St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Extra Credit Concert, but the first one she participated in was back during the fall of 2019.
“I was absolutely thrilled when I saw the program. We’re performing two of my ‘bucket list’ pieces I’ve always wanted to play: ‘Jupiter’ from the Planets and ‘Mambo’ from West Side Story,” Klevorn said of this year’s selections.
She said she especially appreciates that students have the chance to visit Powell Hall and see the orchestra in a concert that’s geared to them.
“It’s so fun to hear their reactions, and hopefully they will feel inspired in their own pursuit of music,” she added.
If her students were performing in this concert, Klevorn said she would encourage them to show up to rehearsal prepared.
“With only one rehearsal before the performance, you have to know your music. I would also tell them to have fun and make sure to soak in the moment,” she said.
Matthew Banks, assistant bands director for the Kirkwood School District, will play tuba. He said he had the honor of participating in the first-ever St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Extra Credit Concert in 2017.
“I’m looking forward to an opportunity to play my instrument with other professionals and a few of my work colleagues, as well as to perform in the great Powell Hall,” he said.
Banks said he has students participating in the Saint Louis Youth Symphony who treasure the chance to do so.
“The best advice I would give anyone (in these potential performance situations) is to cherish the moment and make sure you’re ready, because you will never know when your opportunity will come to perform on stage,” he added.
In addition to the tuba, Banks plays trombone and euphonium.
One of the cello players for this special concert will be Fariga Drayton-Conway, an orchestra teacher at Nipher Middle School and Kirkwood High School. It will be her second time performing in the Extra Credit Concert.
“The opportunity to perform with other colleagues in the St. Louis metropolitan area is a treat,” she said. “I’m looking forward to gleaning from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra cellists and to perform on the Powell Hall stage again. I was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra from 1992-1995, great times.”
Drayton-Conway said she’s been applying a tip that she shares with students: Practice makes prepared.
“I never walk into an orchestra rehearsal or concert unprepared,” she said. “I sacrifice the needed time in the practice room so I can really enjoy performing and the interaction between musicians.”
Thomas Schwartz, a music specialist at Clark Elementary School in Webster Groves, will play trombone. This is the third time that he’s had “this amazing opportunity” to be in the Extra Credit Concert.
“I’m most looking forward to my own children getting to see me perform alongside members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra — some of the best at their craft — on a stage in a hall that holds a very special place in their mother’s and my heart,” Schwartz said. “We had our first date at Powell Hall, got engaged there, had wedding photos taken there and eventually took our children to their first concerts, and continue to take them to concerts there.”
Schwartz said if his students were playing in the concert, he would tell them to take in everything about the experience, “from the initial down beat of the rehearsal to literally feeling the sound waves of the final note bounce off the back wall and back through your body.”
He added that he also would prompt students to have confidence in their abilities and not to play shyly. While Schwartz’s main instrument is the bass trombone, he can also play tenor trombone, tuba, trumpet, French horn, clarinet, all the saxes, a little flute, percussion, drum set, guitar and piano.
Also performing from the Webster Groves School District is Heather Mosley, music specialist at Avery Elementary School. It will be Mosley’s first Extra Credit Concert, and she will play the bassoon.
“When I was in high school, I played in the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, and one of the highlights of each season was getting to play in the side-by-side rehearsal with the musicians of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra,” she said. “To be back on stage at Powell Hall, playing with these amazing musicians as an adult, is an incredible opportunity.”
Mosley is excited to be able to share the experience with her own students.
“Many of them are really looking forward to seeing me play, and I appreciate that the St. Louis Symphony offers free tickets to this concert. It allows students and their families a chance to see their teachers perform with one of the best orchestras in the world,” she said.
Music to be performed includes Gustav Holst, “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from “The Planets;” Antonĺn Dvořák, “Largo” from Symphony No. 9 in E minor “From the New World;” and Modest Mussorgsky Orch. Maurice Ravel, Selections from “Pictures at an Exhibition.”
Tickets are issued as general admission by section on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to register online at Shop.SLSO.org/7609 so there is space for everyone.