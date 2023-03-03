Outdoor areas needing to be multifunctional, safe and accessible over the past few years has led to interesting, inclusively designed spaces.
Representatives of a family-operated area company shared trends and current considerations for extending and securing outdoor spaces.
Matt Courtney, co-owner of Broadview Screen Company in Sunset Hills, along with his spouse, Cathy Courtney, said outdoor enclosures are still the most popular areas where people want to “let the breeze in, but screen out insects and debris.”
Broadview Screen professionals provide porch screens, three-season panels, retractable screens for large openings and doors, storm doors, security shutters, solar shades and sun-control screens. Matt Courtney said he and the company’s previous owners have been building a strong following in the St. Louis and St. Charles County remodeling and home building community for more than three decades.
While people are still investing in their property’s outdoor spaces, Courtney said two of the most popular features currently among their company’s selections are stationary and motorized retractable screens.
“During the pandemic, many people switched to working from their porches, and since then, customers tell us that they found out they enjoyed being outside,” he said. “Now, more and more people are looking for ways to block the wind so they can work or relax in a protected way throughout all seasons.”
Courtney noted that the motorized Phantom Retractable Screen system covers openings of up to 25 feet wide by 16 feet tall with a variety of mesh options for insect, solar or privacy protection.
Additionally, he said the PGT Eze-Breeze three-season panels let in airflow, but keep out pollen, snow and most of the rain.
“These high-density vinyl screens originally were made for golf courses, so they are very durable,” Courtney said. “They knock down wind gusts and help hold in heat with ceiling heaters or fireplaces.”
With expanded outdoor kitchens, some homeowners are rounding out alfresco kitchens with large appliances and fully-stocked furnishings, including weather-proof furniture, sinks, dishwashers, cooking drawers, built-in gas or charcoal grills, side burners, kegerators and mini refrigerators.
Dayton Holloway, director of operations for Broadview, said the company also has sun shades and solar meshes with tighter weaves that add options for three out of four local seasons, including decreasing damage from ultraviolet rays.
“Most people start out wanting to eliminate bugs, such as mosquitoes or wasps, but they still want the fresh air ventilation and comfortable spaces while still being outside,” he said. “And we’ve been really happy about how much our products are able to cut down or eliminate pollen buildup.”
Holloway added that the Broadview Screen team’s objective is to secure outdoor living spaces that customers can enjoy while also staying within various budgets. When making financial arrangements for these type of home improvements, he said projects typically range from four to five figures, depending on how elaborate they are and the dimensions of the space.
Holloway said he believes people are enjoying the chance to open or close spaces whenever they want.
“We all want more control over those outdoor living spaces, and that’s the biggest trend this year,” he said.
For anyone exploring outdoor living options, Courtney recommended taking pictures of the area and emailing those images, plus rough measurements, to Holloway via dayton@broadviewscreen.com. Then, he suggested potential customers make an appointment to visit their showroom in Sunset Hills (12951 Gravois Road, Suite 130) so they can see the products or materials the team recommends for their project. He also said based on pictures and measurements, the team can typically can provide people with price estimates before they visit the showroom, if desired.
To brighten outdoor spaces as this spring blossoms, interior designers indicate outdoor furniture color trends are in jewel tones, which are rich hues saturated with color for eye-catching, dynamic effects. Viva Magenta, Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year, is an excellent example of a vibrant jewel tone that’s hard to miss. Some are executing this color outdoors through tinted decorative rocks, flower pots or seat cushions.
Other trends for outdoor spaces include using items made from sustainable materials, reclaimed wood tables, lounge chairs made with landfill- and ocean-bound plastic, DIY planters using repurposed items, jute welcome mats, solar-powered lights and biodegradable pots.
More people are intentionally decorating their front yards with accent lighting and comfortable furniture, whether to create a party-ready front porch or to boost a home’s curb appeal.