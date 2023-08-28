The heat is on and Monday, Aug. 14, the Webster Groves Aquatic Center is closed. School didn’t even start until Aug. 22. Per chance, on a hot night, to swim in our pool? No siree — not in our pool! It’s not even open in the evenings.
Taking your money to the Kirkwood, Crestwood or Maryland Heights pools is an option, but who wants to drive on a sweltering night burning fossil fuel and contributing to climate change?
Parental chauffeurs don’t seem to care about this either, as I saw 10 vehicles parked in front of the WG Aquatic Center with the A/C running as drivers stared at their cell phones, windows up, waiting for their riders to arrive. Can’t these children walk 100 feet to their parents’ cars? (Or from their houses?) These cars idled in front of “No Parking” signs, adding to our unhealthy air quality. And it’s not enforced by the police!
How about staying open on weekends through the month of September, or even October? I’m sure the lifeguards would like a little extra money. Couldn’t the city use this revenue for its new pool?
Lulu (Kathie) Dunsford
Webster Groves
Editor’s Note: The Aquatic Center remains open on Friday evenings and weekends through Sept. 3.