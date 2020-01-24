Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves, recently opened a new guest artist exhibit featuring participants of the St. Louis Arc’s “Artist In You” program. St. Louis Arc serves more than 4,000 children, teens, and adults with autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, intellectual and other developmental disabilities.
“Expressions of Pure Joy” is a unique exhibit celebrating 10 years of the “Artist in You” program, made possible by a grant from Wells Fargo’s “My Service Project Initiative.”
St. Louis artist, Phyllis “Annie” Piffel, has led the program since its inception and has over 20 years of experience in art instruction.
“It has been my honor to support hundreds of artists in finding their creativity and displaying their work around St. Louis,” said Piffel. “I am thrilled that the St. Louis community can experience the pure joy of these artists through each unique piece and the connecting power of art.”
Artwork in the exhibit represents many of the techniques that Piffel has taught participants over the last year. Every participant has at least one of their pieces of art on display and will receive 75% of the sales of their artwork.
The exhibit runs until Saturday, Feb. 29. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24 from 5-8 p.m. A closing reception is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1-3 p.m. Green Door Art Gallery is open Wednesday - Sunday, 10-5 p.m.
