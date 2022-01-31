In last week’s Mailbag, a writer stated gratitude that “a new mayor is on the horizon.” We would like to express our gratitude to Mayor Gerry Welch for all she has accomplished during her tenure with a sampling of her service. Since she will never toot her own horn, we advocate for her as she has advocated for the Webster Groves community for the last 24 years, pouring her heart and soul into the city she loves.
Webster Groves has come far since 1998. Under Mayor Welch’s leadership, we witnessed the beautification of our parks — which launched the delightful program using discarded materials to create sustainable holiday decorations, a revitalization of our streets, our growing reputation as a cultural center for the arts — with magnificent sculptures to enjoy, and for delicious dining in our exceptional restaurants.
Assisting our businesses with pandemic adaptation, Mayor Welch has not only helped many of these businesses survive, but in some cases thrive. A strong advocate for our dedicated, extraordinary city workers, fire and police departments, Mayor Welch helps maintain quality performance in our essential services. In a myriad of ways, she expresses her appreciation for their diligent work.
Mayor Welch pitches in at every Make a Difference Day and gatherings honoring our citizens’ accomplishments — writing eloquent proclamations, as well as behind the scenes when cleaning up after jazz fests and art fairs. Devoting countless hours to meetings, ceremonies, food drives, Eagle Scout initiations, dedications and trips to Jefferson City, along with organizing and distributing holiday gift baskets for isolated citizens, she exemplifies commitment.
A former educator, Mayor Welch supports our school district in both academics and extracurricular activities. For this and more, we are grateful to an amazing public servant who has given all of us so much.
Theresa and Philip Wojak
Webster Groves