I’m writing to express my full support for the new Webster Groves School District social studies curriculum.
I participated in a racial equity parent discussion group for three years at Avery Elementary School when our family was new to Webster Groves and the state of Missouri. I can’t say enough about how my white child — and I, his white mother — benefited from the district’s commitment to racial equity and anti-racism.
In the fall of our first year here, my child came home from third grade and asked why there were no Black kids in WINGS, the school’s gifted and talented program. His question opened a conversation between us about structural racism and white privilege. That conversation was also happening among Webster Groves school leaders. The new curriculum is a product of their work.
I want a school curriculum that intentionally teaches current and future students about the policies and practices that have created the racial hierarchies we see in our world today. I want them, like my son, to be prepared to think about the place they hold in a system that was built for white people.
I write not just as a parent, but also as a professor in the SLU School of Education, where I regularly lead conversations about race and equity with my students. For many, this is the first time they’ve been part of such conversations. We need to do better by our young people.
Jennifer Buehler
Warson Woods