A Kirkwood home was damaged by an explosion this weekend, dislocating its sole resident.
At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, the Kirkwood Fire Department and the Kirkwood Police Department were called for a residential structure fire in the 400 block of Greenleaf Drive. According to Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail, the teams received word en route that there had been an explosion inside the home.
Upon arrival, Silvernail witnessed smoke emerging from blown-out windows on all four sides of the home. At this time, the fire had blown itself out, and the home's sole occupant had escaped outside, uninjured.
"In the middle, we were advised there was some kind of product that was harmful, so we pulled everyone out and called the St. Louis Hazmat Team and St. Louis County Bomb and Arson," said Silvernail. "They determined that the explosion occurred near the refrigerator in the kitchen. It’s undetermined what caused it and it's under investigation."
After the bomb and arson squad entered the home, Silvernail said they found "something that was concerning to them" and evacuated nearby neighbors just in case. They have since been allowed to return to their homes.
Silvernail said the house did not appear to have structural damage, with most of the damage occurring in the kitchen, but that the resident is currently displaced as they await a formal assessment from a building inspector.
During the investigation, Kirkwood police officers removed several pots from the home of what appears to be marijuana.