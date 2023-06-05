Whether from within a motor home, fifth wheel, camper, diesel pusher or travel trailer, recreational vehicle lifestyles often are referred to as a happy marriage of convenience and constant adventure.
Dan Dwyer, a sales representative at Van City RV at 3100 Telegraph Road in St. Louis, said the van body style of motor homes that Van City specializes in buying and selling allow users to camp, navigate comfortable road trips, visit cities, tailgate, stay at hotels, take pets along, park in regular parking lots, vacation in, enjoy outdoor sports or even go off the grid for three or four days.
“Although we’re seeing increasing interest from younger people who are now working out of our Class B camper vans for jobs based on frequent travel, the bulk of our customers are retired — or about to retire,” he said.
Approximately 11% of the 128 million U.S. households own a recreational vehicle, according to Gitnux, a private product analysis company. More than 20.5 million additional household owners indicate they intend to own an RV at some point in their lives. An estimated 1 million Americans are currently even living full-time in RVs.
Dwyer said many of Van City’s customers take month-long trips, staying three days each at various locations.
“Some customers bought motor homes during the pandemic to use them as virtual classrooms or offices,” he added.
Van City RV is primarily a Class B and Super C dealership. In general, Class B motor homes are built using automotive vans or panel trucks on a chassis from auto manufacturers, such as Dodge, Ford or Mercedes Benz. Due to their smaller size, they can conveniently double as an everyday driving vehicle.
These camper vans are like passenger vans that have been converted into a full-time living space with a kitchenette, sleeping area and small toilet. Sleek, modern designs of the Class B versions use every square inch of interior space to pack in amenities.
The two main categories of RVs are motor homes, which are motorized, and towables, which are pulled behind a car, van or pickup.
A recent RV Industry Association study found RV ownership has increased more than 62% in the last 20 years, with a record 11.2 million RV-owning households, split almost equally between those older and younger than the age of 55. There was significant growth among 18- to 34-year-olds, who now comprise 22% of the RV market.
Additionally, the study indicated 9.6 million household owners stated they intend to buy an RV within the next five years.
One of the biggest selling points of Class B camper vans is they reportedly hold their value better than other RVs. Dwyer said they are durable, fuel efficient at 15 to 20 miles per gallon, include a solid warranty, easy to handle, simple to park and are beneficial for people who may have health issues.
“More of our customers are seeking our type of motor homes because they want to be able to split up the driving and have flexibility,” he said.
Some Class B camper vans have roofs that pop up, which raises the ceiling and helps the interior feel more spacious, light and open. Most of them have a sliding door for easy entrance, exit and loading. Additional features, such as refrigerators, cooking appliances, furnaces and awnings also are available.
The national average price of Class B motor homes is $134,000, according to Camper Resort, an online news source dedicated to the RV industry. RV owners also must pay taxes and license fees annually, depending on their location and an RV’s value.
Dwyer highlighted an app popular among motor home owners called Harvest Hosts. It’s an RV membership program that allows self-contained travelers to overnight at unique locations including farms, wineries, golf courses, museums, breweries and other attractions. The app pinpoints nearly 5,000 locations across North America at which motor home users can partake.
“Our customers are happy with these suggestions, saying the app leads them off the beaten paths to see places and interesting things they typically wouldn’t,” he added, noting Van City RV gets customers from New York to Alaska flying into St. Louis to pick up their new motor homes.