For an unforgettable family trip, look no further than Southernmost Illinois, boasting a cornucopia of restaurants, sights and entertainment to delight any traveler.
Murphysboro is Illinois’ barbecue capital, and food aficionados have long known the trip is more than worth it. The small town hosts a barbecue cook-off every year and is perhaps the only town in the country with two Barbecue Hall of Famers. In addition to the BBQ history, experience a booming craft beer movement that is vibrant and exciting. Shoppers can explore a variety of shops, and history buffs won’t want to miss the General John A. Logan Museum.
For the foodies, travel south on the rolling hills of Highway 127 along the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail. Enjoy the distinctive character of several wineries and explore the scenery of the Shawnee National Forest with a short hike at the Pomona Natural Bridge, or a more in depth adventure at the Little Grand Canyon area.
Explore the village of Alto Pass, then take the scenic drive up Bald Knob mountain for spectacular views of the forest valley. Back on Highway 127, continue south to Highway 146 east to Jonesboro, where one of the historic Lincoln and Douglas debates was held. Lincoln Memorial Park offers easy paths to stretch your legs. Plus, snap a photo with Lincoln and Douglas!
Continue east to Anna, offering a variety of shops and restaurants. After crossing the railroad tracks, at the four-way stop, turn left and follow Old Highway 51 north to Cobden. The small village of Cobden offers a local history museum, a few shops and several diners.
Old Highway 51 travels through the countryside, past Flamm Orchards, where it leads to new Highway 51 and crosses over to Makanda Road, which leads into the village of Makanda — the gateway into Giant City State Park. While in Makanda, see if you can find the “secret garden.”
Giant City State Park was named for the unique impressions made by its massive sandstone structures and home of the “Giant City Streets” — huge bluffs of sandstone formed 12,000 years ago. The Visitor Center provides interpretive displays and area information, and the Lodge offers dining and cabin options.
Kick off the riding/driving season with the Blessing of the Bikes on May 15 and a Blessing of the Jeeps on May 21, both at Bald Knob Cross of Peace, 3630 Bald Knob Road in Alto Pass, Illinois.
