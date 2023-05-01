Winding through some of the prettiest scenery in Missouri, the Hermann Wine Trail hugs the Missouri River for 30 miles between Hermann and New Haven. Along the way, seven family-owned wineries are open for tasting and tours.
From quaint, country farm settings to historic wine cellars, travelers will experience the area’s rich history and a variety of wine styles such as dry red Norton and versatile aromatic Vignoles.
Hermann invites guests to visit and explore the wine country any time of the year. Hermann Wine Trail wineries offer award winning wine, beautiful views and small-town hospitality. Visit for a day or a weekend and explore them all.
Open year-round, visitors can enjoy daily wine tastings and participate in six trail events featuring wine and food pairings.
Advance tickets are required for wine trail events. Purchase tickets online at HermannWineTrail.com or by phone from the Hermann Chamber of Commerce by calling 573-486-2313. For general wine trail information, call 573-294-2228.
Annual Wine Trail Events
• Wild Bacon Wine Trail: — May 6 and 7
• Berries & BBQ Wine Trail: — July 29 and 30
• Holiday Fare Wine Trail — Nov. 18 and 19
• Say Cheese Wine Trail — Dec. 9
• Chocolate Wine Trail — Feb. 24 and 25, 2024
• Farmers’ Table Wine Trail — April 2024
Participating Wineries
Adam Puchta Winery — Visit the oldest continuously-family-owned winery in the country. Taste award-winning wines and enjoy special events in a beautiful country setting. Open daily.
Bias Winery & Microbrewery — Nestled atop a bluff overlooking the Missouri River bottomlands, Bias Winery offers spectacular views, picnic areas and wine tastings. Closed Tuesday and Thursday.
Curling Vine Winery — Enjoy locally-made wine from Missouri grapes. A large gift shop features Missouri products and more. Easy access from Interstate 70 (exit 175) with parking for vehicles of all sizes. Open daily.
G.Husmann Wine Company — Named in honor of George Husmann, considered the “Father of the Missouri Grape Industry,” G. Husmann Wine Co. offers a variety of wines for tasting. Open daily.
Hermannhof Winery — Located in historic downtown Hermann, Hermannhof’s 10 stone cellars and buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Sample award winning wines. Open daily.
Reserve Cellars — Located in the former press house and cellars of George Husmann, “Father of the Missouri Grape Industry,” on the historic Hermann Farm. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Röbller Vineyard — Located in the picturesque countryside just east of New Haven, family operated Röbller Vineyards offers wine tastings of their European styled wines. Open daily.