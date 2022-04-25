Just over an hour south of St. Louis, Potosi, Missouri, is a proud and historic town known as the “Cradle of Texas.” Stephen Austin, who settled Austin, Texas, was born in Potosi to its own founder, Moses Austin.
Choose an outdoor activity at one of the city’s parks or local conservation areas, or enjoy golf at one of two courses. Historic tours are available by appointment at Perry Cemetery, the Mine Au Breton Historical Society Museum, the Mine Au Breton Park and other historical places.
Trout Lodge
For an adventurous stay, consider a visit to YMCA Trout Lodge. Rent a guest room or family cabin for easy access to beautiful natural scenes. The lodge features 60 guest rooms and 19 loft rooms with gorgeous lake views. For a more intimate experience, check out a private cabin featuring accommodations for up to 10 people.
The extensive list of activities offers something for everyone: swimming, a climbing tower, a high ropes course, a zip line, a mud cave, horseback riding, fishing, mini-golf, archery, kayaking, paddle boarding, a banana boat, watersliding, a pirate pontoon, arts and crafts, hiking, biking and more. Rates include many of the activities and buffet-style meals.
Saddle up and horse around with equestrian activities at the popular Triangle Y Ranch. From barn dances to trail rides, there’s something for horse lovers of all ages.
Trout Lodge is also central to plenty of area activities including Fourche Valley Golf, the Bonne Terre Mines, Elephant Rocks State Park and Meramec Caverns.
Unsure of what to do for your stay? Check out an online guest activity booklet with all information about available activities included. Activity booklets are online 10 days prior to that week’s start time, giving you time to plan your itinerary and call ahead to schedule activities.
Check out YMCA Trout Lodge at gwrymca.org/locations/ymca-trout-lodge.