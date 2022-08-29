Just over an hour south of St. Louis, Potosi, Missouri, is a proud and historic town. Choose an outdoor activity at one of the city’s parks or local conservation areas, or enjoy golf at one of two courses. Historic tours are available by appointment at numerous historical places.
For an adventurous stay, consider a visit to the YMCA Trout Lodge. Rent a guest room or family cabin for easy access to beautiful natural scenes. The lodge features 60 guest rooms and 19 loft rooms with gorgeous lake views. For a more intimate experience, check out a private cabin.
The extensive list of activities offers something for everyone — swimming, a climbing tower, a high ropes course, a zip line, a mud cave, horseback riding, fishing, mini-golf, archery, kayaking, paddle boarding, a banana boat, watersliding, a pirate pontoon, arts and crafts, hiking, biking and more. Rates include many of the activities and buffet-style meals.
Check out YMCA Trout Lodge at gwrymca.org/locations/ymca-trout-lodge.
Spend a relaxing evening at family-owned Edg-Clif Vineyard, Winery & Brewery, located at 10035 Edg-Clif Drive. This sustainably-farmed vineyard has been active since 1926. In addition to tastings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Edg-Clif offers tours year round.
Bring a picnic basket to enjoy the afternoon in beautiful country surroundings or enjoy a meal on the outdoor pavilion with plenty of room for children to play. For a longer experience, consider a stay at one of Edg-Clif’s affordable and historic cottages.
Those aiming for multiple visits should consider joining the “Hand Picked Wine Club,” which grants access to special year-round events like the Summer Wine Fiesta, the Fall Harvest Celebration, the Spooktacular Halloween event and the Winter Holiday Party. Visit edg-clif.com for more information.