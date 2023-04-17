I recently attended a neighborhood meeting to discuss traffic issues on Big Bend. I like to walk around the Community College in nice weather, but when I am on Big Bend, I feel very unsafe. Cars are racing down Big Bend at 45 mph, only 18 inches from the sidewalk. I feel additional traffic calming would help this situation.
Children in my neighborhood can’t walk or ride their bikes to Robinson Elementary School because Big Bend is too crazy and parents fear for their children’s safety. (Robinson is only a few blocks away from our homes.)
Exiting from my neighborhood onto Big Bend is dangerous, too, and there are many documented accidents along this section of Big Bend. Slowing down the speed and adding crosswalks with additional traffic lights would help. The Community College will be going through a renovation soon, and it would be in the interest of students and residents to reduce the lanes on Big Bend from five to three with a generous median in the middle of the street, with bike paths and wider sidewalks.
The University of Missouri-St. Louis has remodeled its entrance on Natural Bridge into a beautiful, slower trafficway. Kirkwood and St. Louis County could do the same on Big Bend. There are multiple areas throughout Kirkwood, as stated by Ron Ruzicka (March 24 issue), that could benefit from road improvements for safety, and there are a number of initiatives and monetary sources available to help support some of these changes. Some have matching funds or require the county or city to provide a small percentage of funds from President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, the Rams money or other sources.
It would be worthwhile to explore all options to come up with a safe traffic plan for our community.
Joan Ruppert
Kirkwood