A day’s drive from St. Louis is beautiful Noble County, Indiana, where nature refreshes and rejuvenates all who visit. With art, culture, food and shops galore, there’s something for every traveler in Noble County.
Noble County is home to 117 lakes and branches of the Elkhart River, featuring more than 30 public access sites to enjoy kayaking, canoeing, fishing, swimming and other water activities.
Noble County’s art mural trail features over 40 unique public artworks celebrating history, nature and community. Enjoy performances at the beautifully-restored 1915-era theater at the Community Learning Center, Sylvan Cellars and more.
History comes alive through unique exhibits and experiences at Noble County’s museums and attractions. The Mid-America Windmill Museum collects, displays, preserves and tells the story of wind power from its origin to the present day. Black Pine Animal Sanctuary allows visitors to get up close and personal with lions, tigers, bears, monkeys and exotic birds.
Noble County is proud to be home to hundreds of locally-owned small businesses including artisan bakeries, boutiques, cafes, salons and more.
Pick up a Pints, Paddles & Public Parks Passport online and travel to all of the area’s top locations for craft beer and outdoor recreation. Earn discounts and prizes by filling out the passport, all while enjoying Noble County’s finest.
There’s plenty of delicious things to nosh on in Noble. The five-star reviewed, historic St. James Restaurant, exquisite sweets by Gabriela’s European Desserts, eclectic coffee shops and more await visitors for breakfast, lunch, dinner and every meal in between.
Blue herons, bald eagles, hawks, osprey and backyard birds are just a few of the feathered friends that call Noble County home, making it a birder’s paradise. Download a birding guide from the Indiana Audubon Society for tips and tricks on spotting all the native species and traveling visitors.
To learn more, download guides and plan your stay, check out visitnoblecounty.org.