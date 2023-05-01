Just one hour south of St. Louis, discover Farmington, Missouri. Surrounded by nine of Missouri’s most scenic state parks and located at the edge of the beautiful Ozark Mountains, Farmington is full of challenging golf courses, biking, hiking trails and other off-road recreation.
Established more than 200 years ago in St. Francois County, outdoor recreation abounds near Farmington with options like camping, biking, hiking, swimming and off-roading at the ATV Park. For fishing enthusiasts, there are 24 streams and rivers in or near Farmington and two stocked lakes within city limits.
Crown Pointe Golf Club boasts one of the most stunning golf courses in Missouri. Nestled in the beautiful rolling hill countryside of Farmington, the course melds gently rolling terrain, a variety of water hazards and over 40 bunkers that will test every club.
The charm of Farmington’s Historic Downtown District offers visitors a distinct regional shopping and dining experience. Find quaint local shops, eclectic cuisine choices, wine from local wineries, regional arts and craft shops, galleries, coffee houses and boutiques. The Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival will be held Sept. 22 and 23.
Farmington also offers the wine connoisseur an impressive selection with more than a dozen wineries and vineyards located in the area.

Sunset Ridge Cabin
Just a two-hour drive from the Webster-Kirkwood area is the perfect location for a spectacular summer getaway or girls’ weekend. Sunset Ridge Cabin is a three-level cabin that sleeps eight comfortably. Located on the Black River south of Farmington near Lesterville, Sunset Ridge is near many outdoor destinations including Johnson Shut-Ins, Elephant Rocks, Rocky Falls and Millstream Gardens.
The cabin contains a first-floor master bedroom suite, an open kitchen, a deck and a wood-burning fireplace. The spacious loft has two twin beds and a queen bed. The lower-level bedroom suite is well-appointed with a queen bed and full bath. Two full bathrooms, central heat and air, a washer and dryer, a bonfire pit and a grill make Sunset Ridge a home away from home.
Learn more at sunsetridgecabin.com or call 314-822-8544.