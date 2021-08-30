Just one hour south of St. Louis, discover Farmington, Missouri. Surrounded by nine of Missouri’s most scenic state parks and located at the edge of the beautiful Ozark Mountains, Farmington is full of challenging golf courses, biking, hiking trails and other off-road recreation.
Established more than 200 years ago in St. Francois County, outdoor recreation abounds near Farmington with options like camping, biking, hiking, swimming and off-roading at the ATV Park.
For fishing enthusiasts, there are 24 streams and rivers in or near Farmington and two stocked lakes within city limits.
Farmington is also a golfer’s delight. Rated four stars by Golf Digest Magazine, Crown Pointe Golf Club boasts one of the most stunningly beautiful golf courses in Missouri. Nestled in the beautiful rolling hill countryside of Farmington, the course melds gently rolling terrain, a variety of water hazards and over 40 bunkers that will test every club in the bag.
The charm of Farmington’s Historic Downtown District offers visitors a distinct regional shopping and dining experience. Find quaint local shops, eclectic cuisine choices, wine from local wineries and regional arts and craft shops, galleries, coffee houses and boutiques.
Farmington also offers the wine connoisseur an impressive selection with more than a dozen wineries and vineyards located in the area.
The upcoming Blues, Brews & BBQ event is a great way to sample what Farmington is all about. Visit beautiful downtown Farmington on Sept. 17 and 18 for live music, handmade crafts, delicious food and craft beer. A car show, kids activities and corn hole make this a great family-friendly event.
For more information and upcoming events, visit www.discoverfarmingtonmo.com