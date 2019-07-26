Using someone’s correct pronouns or title is not difficult to understand or explain to persons of any age, but since “some” are still struggling, here’s a conversation primer you can use.
Setting: Suburban home. Mom unloading dishwasher. Seven-year-old enters room.
Mom: “I learned that Mx. Moore will be your teacher next year and your friends Cameron and Kai will be in your class!”
Child: “I’m so glad I’m with my friends. Can I buy pizza every Friday? Is Mx., Mrs. Moore’s first name?”
Mom: “No, Mx. is a title just like Mr. or Mrs. that some people use.”
Many kids won’t ask more questions about Mx. If you are not anxious or confused, they will be fine. If you told your children the myth that a doll in red pajamas spies on them for a bigger guy in red pajamas, you can tell them the truth that some people have different pronouns or titles, and that using the correct pronoun is a courtesy like saying “thank you.”
If your child asks if Mx. means that Mx. Moore is gay or trans or non-binary, you can say, “I don’t know. That is not something that impacts their ability to be a great teacher and it is not something I require the other teachers or the principal to disclose. It’s personal and not a part of their job.”
As parents, we will have a lot of difficult conversations with our children, but explaining the title Mx. is not one of them.
Webster Groves