Since 2019, Best Foot Forward has been serving local residents for all their podiatry needs.
Dr. Franklin Harry founded Best Foot Forward to fulfill his passion of treating others and improving their quality of life through podiatric health.
“Everyone deserves the highest quality of care and individual treatment, and that’s what we do at Best Foot Forward,” he said.
On Aug. 1, 2022, Khusbu Patel joined the team. She has a special interest in forefoot deformities, wound care, diabetic foot reconstruction, sports medicine and preventative care.
Dr. Tim Davydov, who joined in 2021, contributes his extensive knowledge in all aspects of foot and ankle care, treating patients of all ages from infancy to adulthood.
Doctors at Best Foot Forward listen to patients to understand their unique needs. Patients enjoy excellent communication and receive as much time as they need to answer all their questions. Best Foot Forward’s professional and cordial staff makes appointments convenient and easy. Patients know they will receive a treatment plan with the latest technology that fits their lifestyle.
314-252-0508 • bffdocs.com
Crestwood: 8790 Watson Rd. Ste. 103
Festus: 1455 U.S. Highway 61 Ste. A