Since 2019, Best Foot Forward has been serving local residents for all their podiatry needs.
Dr. Franklin Harry founded Best Foot Forward to fulfill his passion of treating others and improving their quality of life through podiatric health. He loves to see his patients return to the activities they enjoy after being limited by their foot/ankle conditions.
“Everyone deserves the highest quality of care and individual treatment, and that’s what we do at Best Foot Forward,” he said.
In July 2021, Dr. Tim Davydov joined the Best Foot Forward team. He contributes his extensive knowledge in all aspects of foot and ankle care, treating patients of all ages from infancy to adulthood. He offers state-of-the-art treatment for all conditions and is currently accepting new patients.
Doctors at Best Foot Forward listen to patients to understand their unique needs. Dr. Harry said his patients enjoy excellent communication and receive as much time as they need to answer all their questions. Best Foot Forward’s professional and cordial staff makes appointments convenient and easy. Patients know they will receive a treatment plan with the latest technology that fits their lifestyle.
“We have the most state of the art equipment for podiatry care and have high patient satisfaction and quality of care,” said Dr. Harry.
Best Foot Forward is accepting walk-in patients on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. at 8790 Watson Rd.
314-252-0508 • bffdocs.com
Crestwood – 8790 Watson Rd. Ste. 103
St. Louis – 12900 Tesson Ferry Rd. Ste. 101
Festus – 1455 US Highway 61 Ste. A