Effingham is a regional hub for shopping and recreation. Coined the “Crossroads of Opportunity,” this Illinois city is home to over 17 hotels and 65 restaurants.
Begin the day at John Boos & Company Factory Showroom and Outlet and see why everyone’s talking about John Boos’ butcher blocks. With celebrities and chefs like Bobby Flay and Kylie Jenner using cutting boards, butcher blocks and other professional equipment from this well-known company, visitors won’t want to miss this up-close look. While browsing their collection, commemorate your visit by choosing a board for on-site engraving.
After visiting John Boos, enjoy lunch at a one-of-a-kind restaurant. The Firefly Grill in Effingham is more than an average eatery — it’s a culinary experience that brings in thousands of people each year.
For reservations, information or to view the restaurant’s seasonal menu, visit www.ffgrill.com.
Wrap up summer right with the Summer Sundown Music Festival on Lake Sara, 8724 E. Marine Road, Sept. 17-19. It’s three days of local rock, soul, country, folk and Americana.
On Sept. 17-18, visit Mid America Motorworks, 2900 N. 3rd Street, for Corvette Funfest. See how tech and style meet in this throwback to classic car shows.
On Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., head to the Village Square Mall on S. Route 45 for “Effing-Con,” Effingham’s first video, board and card game convention, featuring game creator Brian Colin.
Check out more fun events online and plan your trip at www.visiteffinghamil.com.