Effingham is a regional hub for shopping and recreation. Coined the “Crossroads of Opportunity,” this Illinois city is home to over 17 hotels and 65 restaurants.
Enjoy lunch or dinner at a one-of-a-kind restaurant. The Firefly Grill in Effingham is more than an average eatery — it’s a culinary experience that brings in thousands of people each year. For Italian fare, look no further than Lucia’s Italian Kitchen. Dig in to a delicious plate of pasta, a freshly-made pizza or tasty tiramisu.
There’s plenty of fun events to experience in Effingham this summer. June 17 to 18, head to Mid America Motorworks for the 2022 Funfest for Air-Cooled VW. This year’s theme is “Funfest Fully Loaded” to celebrate Herbie’s 53rd birthday. Enjoy a weekend full of all things VW, including seminars, live entertainment and more. Call 800-500-1500 for more information.
Music fans won’t want to miss the Moccasin Creek Festival at Lake Sara, June 16 to 19. This annual four-day music festival features everyone from headliners to small-stage acts. For details including a full performer lineup, and to purchase a weekend pass, visit www.moccasincreekfestival.com.
The Effingham Artisan Fair will be held July 15 to 16 at Tuscan Hills Winery. Enjoy a weekend of art, music, fine foods and wine and shop from 50 creators selling handmade pieces. Young ones will love the Kids’ Art Pod where they can create their own masterpiece.
