Effingham is a regional hub for shopping and recreation. Coined the “Crossroads of Opportunity,” this Illinois city is home to over 17 hotels and 65 restaurants.
Firefly Grill is much more than just a restaurant — it is a culinary experience that brings thousands of people each year to the Effingham community. This modern roadhouse restaurant has been recognized for its unique atmosphere and efforts to go green. Guests are invited to explore the gardens, from which Firefly sources many of its ingredients, and to spend time relaxing on the restaurant’s beautiful grounds. For more information, visit www.ffgrill.com.
Check out John Boos & Co. Factory Outlet & Showroom, the oldest industry in Effingham, Illinois. This institution has been in business continuously since 1887. Purchase cutting boards and butcher blocks from this company just like the pros and celebrity chefs use. Visit www.johnboos.com for more information.
Head to Tuscan Hills Winery for an old-world vibe and great wine. Established in 2011, Tuscan Hills feels a world away, but is just minutes from the city’s center. Enjoy wine tastings daily, along with special events year round. Come for a night of live music, comedy or dueling pianos, or simply to enjoy the exceptional wines. For more information visit www.effinghamwinery.com.
Take a step back in time and enjoy Effingham Cruise Night on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m. Enjoy a nostalgic cruise down Jefferson Avenue, as the city’s main street turns into a two-way street for one night only. Stop to grab a bite from the many food vendors on the courthouse lawn or to listen to the evening’s musical acts. Check out more fun events online and plan your trip at www.visiteffinghamil.com.