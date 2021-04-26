Effingham is a regional hub for shopping and recreation.
Coined the “Crossroads of Opportunity,” this Illinois city is home to over 17 hotels and 65 restaurants.
Begin the day at John Boos & Company Factory Showroom and Outlet and see why everyone’s talking about John Boos’ butcher blocks. With celebrities and chefs like Bobby Flay and Kylie Jenner using cutting boards, butcher blocks and other professional equipment from this well-known company, visitors won’t want to miss this up-close look. While browsing their collection, commemorate your visit by choosing a board for on-site engraving.
John Boos & Company is the oldest industry in Effingham, Illinois, and has been in business continuously since 1887. For more information, visit www.johnboos.com.
After visiting John Boos, enjoy lunch, on a John Boos table of course, at a one-of-a-kind restaurant. The Firefly Grill in Effingham is more than an average eatery — it’s a culinary experience that brings thousands of people to the Effingham community each year. Firefly Grill has been recognized in several publications including the Chicago Tribune, Bon Appetit and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for its unique atmosphere and efforts to go green.
Firefly Grill offers an unforgettable experience for travelers. Groups are invited to explore the gardens where food is grown for the restaurant, feed the fish in Lake Kristie and spend time relaxing — and indulging — on the beautiful restaurant grounds.
For reservations, information or to view the restaurant’s seasonal menu, visit www.ffgrill.com.