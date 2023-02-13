I was reading the Times and learned that Webster Groves went without a fire engine for about a week. This isn’t acceptable. I expect more from our city leaders -— especially Mayor Laura Arnold and City Council Member David Franklin. I don’t expect much from the others, but I certainly won’t be voting for these two in the future unless I see a drastic change in their decision making.
I urge other Webster residents to hold these folks responsible and vote in new leadership next election.
Tom Manino
Webster Groves