Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said there is an “extraordinarily high” chance that this year’s Webster Groves High School graduation on Friday, May 14, will look similar to last year’s in that it will be modified to accommodate COVID-19 concerns.
Simpson said graduation will likely occur outside on Moss Field with masks required and social distancing measures in place. Other possible modifications include releasing graduates in waves, and spreading out locations and times to pick up diplomas.