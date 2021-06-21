My wife grew up in Webster Groves and graduated from Webster Groves High School. I did not. We met at college. We got married. We wanted to move to Webster Groves, but could not afford to buy a house in Webster without help. The help we found was a renter. We bought a duplex and rented one of the units, which covered the mortgage. Renters wanted their children to benefit from the excellent schools in Webster. Our first child was born when we lived in that duplex. We later moved to a single-family residence in Webster and sold the duplex.
There are many benefits of living in Webster Groves. Webster Groves offers people from different social and economic backgrounds an opportunity to live together in a safe and secure environment. We share experiences together — the recreation complex, libraries, an eclectic choice of restaurants, beautifully maintained parks, public and private schools, diverse church congregations, et al. Our youth sport’s teams, whether public or parochial, don’t have set family- income thresholds to join. Duplex housing helps to keep the cost of living in Webster affordable.
Opponents to duplex housing have suggested that if permitted, developers would not build duplexes because they would not get an adequate return on investment. So what? If the economics don’t justify building then they won’t. But what if the return is adequate? Why close the door if construction meets strict building codes? More valuable residences and more families means more tax revenue for the city.
We have now lived together in Webster for over 40 years and are grateful that the duplex experience facilitated a wonderful life for our family in Webster Groves.
Scott Guerrero
Webster Groves