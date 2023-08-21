Thanks to Sarah Miller for standing up for senior citizens. (“Support Our Senior Citizens,” Webster-Kirkwood Times, July 31). Thousands of senior citizens raising their grandchildren lost out when the expanded Child Tax Credit was not renewed. Fortunately, the American Family Act would do just that. In many cases, a renter tax credit would help these and other families stay housed, capping rent at 30% of income for those experiencing poverty.
We can do our part by asking our members of Congress to pass these equity initiatives now, or as part of any tax package this fall. Our voices matter: Make the call for seniors and families around the country.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA