Those with caffeine cravings forlorn over the departure of Bonaventure Coffee, 2944 S. Brentwood Blvd., will be delighted to know a new java joint will soon open in its place.
Exit 11 Coffee is scheduled to open in early July. Founder and CEO Angela Garland said she feels right at home at this location, having grown up in Webster Groves and raised her four children in Kirkwood and Shrewsbury.
Located just north of the Brentwood Metro Garage, the Brentwood location is the area’s fifth drive-thru Exit 11. For more information, visit www.exit11coffee.com.