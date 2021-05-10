Exercise Coach Jessica Phillips feels blessed to be a woman who is running a business with the bonus of her dad by her side.
“We brought The Exercise Coach franchise to St. Louis and, along with our supportive team, we have made a huge impact with our clients by improving their quality of life through exercise,” Phillips said.
Since 2014, they have established locations in Webster Groves, Clayton and Town & Country.
“At The Exercise Coach, we offer a very unique approach to working out that focuses on the quality of the exercise rather than the quantity of time in the gym,” she said. “Whether you are relatively fit or have not worked out in years, we customize a plan to help you reach your goals.”
Phillips said Exercise Coach clients love the feedback they get every step of their exercise, along with the history from the time they first started.
“It’s like being in school again and getting report cards that make you that more accountable,” she said.
