Owner Jessica Phillips at The Exercise Coach feels blessed to be a woman who is running a business with her dad by her side.
“We brought The Exercise Coach franchise to St. Louis with the goal of making a huge impact with our clients. Since opening in 2014, we have done just that by improving our clients’ quality of life through exercise,” said Phillips.
The Exercise Coach has locations in Webster Groves, Clayton, and Town & Country, with a new location in Wildwood coming soon.
“At The Exercise Coach, we offer a very unique approach to working out that focuses on the quality of the exercise rather than the quantity of time in the gym,” said Phillips. “Whether you are relatively fit or have not worked out in years, we customize a plan to help you reach your goals.”
The Exercise Coach workout is one of the safest exercise programs for all levels of fitness, including those with injuries or limited mobility.
“We look forward to meeting you soon,” said Phillips.
235 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-764-2451