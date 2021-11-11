A bench in downtown Kirkwood bears the name of Jerome Rawlings. It’s a name that his brother and classmates hope others remember on Veterans Day.
Rawlings, a 1965 Kirkwood High School graduate, was killed during combat in Vietnam on April 30, 1968 — five days before the end of his tour and seven days after his 21st birthday. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his “meritorious service in connection with military operations against an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.”
Leslie Richards, a classmate of Rawlings, said it’s important to remember those who have served the country and tell their stories.
“All of the years later — it’s been 56 years now — we still talk about him and we still remember him,” she said of Rawlings, who went by Jerry to his classmates. “We have to keep in mind the stories — the stories of all the veterans who have served our country, but especially those who gave their lives — and especially the young ones who gave their lives, the ones like Jerry. It was just so tragic. He was just about to come home.”
Having always wanted to be a police officer, Rawlings requested assignment and training with the military police when he enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduating from Kirkwood High School. His deployment to Vietnam quickly followed.
Working as a police officer in a civil affairs role in the 4th Military Police Company, 4th Infantry Division, Rawlings and his company provided protection and support for the Montagnards, indigenous people living in the Vietnam Central Highlands. As part of their mission, Rawlings and his unit drove trucks between Montagnard and the city of Pleiku to aid the villagers in getting to and from the market for food. Without the help of Rawlings’ company, the villagers would make the 36-mile round trip on foot over rugged terrain.
“They really dreaded that trip to the market,” Rawlings said in a newspaper article at the time. “After all, they could only carry so much on their backs. This cut down on their sales, thus they wouldn’t have enough money to buy the rice they needed back in the village. Before the trucks hauled them, they had to make several round trips on foot.”
But the journey wasn’t without peril. Winding through the dense jungle, the trips Rawlings and his company made to and from the market were extremely dangerous and the men often became targets of Viet Cong ambush. In January 1968, Rawlings was captured by members of the North Vietnam Army, but managed to escape captivity with only a wound to his right ear.
During his time in the village of Plei Ho By, Rawlings mastered the difficult Montagnard language and earned the trust of the villagers. His Bronze Star medal noted that he was instrumental in many improvements to the medical, educational and recreational facilities in the village. Beyond that, Rawlings made many connections with the Montagnard children, who can be seen smiling, holding his hands and clinging to the private first class in newspaper photos.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ve won their friendship,” Rawlings said in the newspaper article.
While there, he also adopted and cared for a Vietnamese boy. Rawlings taught the boy English, sent him to school and took care of him.
Younger brother Keith Rawlings said looking out for others and helping people was always part of his older brother’s nature.
“He was just an average guy, but he got along with people and he liked helping people. He enjoyed doing good for others without a reward or pat on the back,” Keith Rawlings said. “He wanted to be a policeman and serve others, which is one of the reasons he went into the military. He enjoyed working with the children in Vietnam, and he made a difference in what he did.”
Keith Rawlings said his brother also made a difference in Kirkwood, volunteering as an ambulance driver and at the Christmas tree lot whenever he was home on leave from his military duties.
“He loved the community and he was always trying to do good,” he said. “That’s why I do what I do.”
Keith Rawlings, who still lives in Kirkwood, works tirelessly on behalf of young children in the community through his nonprofit called Youth In Action.
Fellow classmate Richards, who also knew Jerry Rawlings and his family from Epiphany Episcopal church, recalled his kindness even though he didn’t necessarily receive it from others. She said he stood out in school because he was extremely well behaved — he was often called a “goody two shoes.”
“If there was an award for best behavior in our class, Jerry would have gotten it,” she said. “He was an incredibly giving human. He was one of those wonderful human beings who the world didn’t always treat very well.”
Meritorious Service
Less than four months after he escaped capture, Rawlings was killed by hostile small arms fire while en route to a Montagnard village.
Rawlings was the only student from the Kirkwood High School class of 1965 to be killed by enemy fire in combat during Vietnam. He had an appointment to West Point upon his discharge, which was to be just two weeks after the 21-year-old was killed.
His Bronze Star notes that Rawlings distinguished himself among his peers, and that he assumed duties in a highly enthusiastic and competent manner.
“His cheerful attitude and skillful judgment, despite the hazards inherent in a combat zone, won him the respect and confidence of both subordinates and superiors. His outstanding achievements, professionalism and exemplary devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army,” the citation reads.
In addition to the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, unit and campaign citations, Jerome Rawlings posthumously received a meritorious award from the Republic of South Vietnam.
A Dedication
Having been highly regarded by his fellow military police in the Army, they collected money and sent it to the city of Kirkwood to be used for a memorial in his honor. That memorial came in the form of the bench with Rawlings’ name on it. The bench was originally located in Kirkwood Park, but later moved to its current spot across from Kirkwood City Hall.
Keith Rawlings said it’s tragic that his brother never got to come home or have a family or work as a police officer in the community. In memory of his brother, Keith Rawlings has the following advice to others:
“Just be yourself, and do one thing a day for somebody without wanting anything in return,” he said. “If everyone did that, we’d all be a lot better off.”