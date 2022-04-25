Experience wine country in scenic Hermann, Missouri. Travel memories await in this small town filled with big adventures!
Nestled amongst the rolling hills of the Missouri River Valley, Hermann is a hidden gem rich in history and loaded with outdoor adventure, boutique shopping, impeccable eats, and alluring wineries, distilleries and breweries. Ideal for romantic getaways or girlfriend and guys getaways, Hermann is where memories and traditions are made. Stay in the heart of downtown amidst beautiful German architecture or perched on a hillside with views as far as eyes can see.
Hermann is known for its many exceptional wineries and engaging tours. Stop by one of the many historic area wineries, or pop into local microbreweries and distilleries to take home your favorite bottles.
Experience unique, authentic German-style cuisine in a renovated carriage house, sip wines, brews, and spirits in beautiful cellars, or try something new in a hip and trendy atmosphere.
Stroll through historic downtown Hermann and peruse the many locally owned shops featuring antiques, boutique items, locally-sourced and hand-crafted goods, fine arts, and other unique finds. Be sure to catch the sunset at the Riverfront Park or atop Grand Bluffs at Katy Trail.
Make Hermann your destination for a weekday getaway or for one of the many festivals held each year, such as Maifest, Oktoberfest, and Christmastime in Hermann.
Travel memories await! Check out visithermann.com for more information.
Annual Wine Trail Events
Winding through some of the prettiest scenery in Missouri, the Hermann Wine Trail meanders for some 30 miles along the Missouri River between Hermann and New Haven. Nestled along the trail are seven charming, family-owned wineries — Adam Puchta, Bias, Curling Vine, Dierberg Star Lane Tasting Room, G. Husmann, Hermannhof, and Röbller. Wine Trail vintners sponsor six popular wine-and-food pairing events each year.
• Wild Bacon Wine Trail, May 7 and 8, 2022: Smoky, savory and always delicious, this event’s food and wine pairings will feature bacon as the main ingredient.
• Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail, July 30 and 31, 2022: Enjoy luscious berries, savory BarBQ and cool, fragrant wine cellars in Missouri Wine Country.
• Holiday Fare Wine Trail, Nov. 19 and 20, 2022: The mood turns festive with this annual celebration of good food and good wine, shared with family and friends.
• Say Cheese Wine Trail, Dec. 10, 2022: Sip and sample wine and cheese pairings, from the classic to the creative. Enjoy Hermann’s popular Christmas events.
• Chocolate Wine Trail, Feb. 18 and 19, 2023: A romantic Valentine’s tradition for many couples, sample luscious chocolate and wine pairings at seven locations!
For tickets, call 573-486-2313. For event information, call 573-294-2228, or visit hermannwinetrail.com to learn more.