Unique. Extraordinary. Exceptional. These words are often used to describe experiences and places that are good—and may even be great. But accolades like these are most meaningful when they are earned, when the experience in question is truly unlike anything else, that it far exceeds the norm and is, in fact, the exception to the rule.
“We are confident that we offer our residents a lifestyle that really is exceptional,” says Carrie Montrey, executive director at The Gatesworth, St. Louis’ premiere community for active seniors. And U.S. News & World Report agrees, having once again placed The Gatesworth on its 2023-24 list of Best Independent Senior Living communities. “We are equally confident that we’re exceptional because our residents are,” she adds.
Communities like The Gatesworth are rare, in part because of the long list of amenities to match the varied interests of its residents. Some sing in the choir, others work in the garden. Still others enjoy onsite fine dining and movies in the theater. There’s yoga, a spa, heated saltwater pool, outdoor barbecues with friends and family, educational and cultural lectures and classes, worship services, evening cocktails, and art classes. And that’s just a short list of amenities.
Going beyond the ordinary
Ample parking is available for residents and their guests, as it should be—but so is on-demand transportation with a professional driver in one of the community’s luxury cars. Fitness and wellness classes are available—as are customized programs and personal trainers. These are the kinds of things that make The Gatesworth unlike other communities. And that’s the definition of unique.
What other evidence is there to indicate that a life lived at The Gatesworth is an extraordinary one? Some of The Gatesworth residents have weighed in on this very question.
It’s amazing how quickly the staff get to know you. They call you by name and truly attend to things that keep you happy.
The Gatesworth has everything I wanted: beautiful place, people, grounds, apartment, food, entertainment—and so much more.
My wife and I try to be positive, and it’s easy to do at The Gatesworth. It fits who we are.
“When we’re talking about our community and the lifestyle we offer to residents,” Montrey says, “we like to say, ‘The answer is yes. What was the question?’” And that really gets to the heart of the matter. The Gatesworth staff are there to ensure residents get the most out of life, whatever they imagine that life might be.
But what matters most to residents of The Gatesworth is that the community feels like home. Because everyone has a slightly different idea of what home should be, The Gatesworth apartments—which come in one and two bedrooms—can be customized to suit personal tastes and needs.
The actual move is customized, too, thanks to a moving coordinator and her team ready to help with the heavy lifting, making the relatively complicated process of moving a significantly less troublesome endeavor. And that’s exceptional.
The Gatesworth owners David Smith, Charlie Deutsch and Bob Leonard built the community because they wanted to create a place where, after years of sacrifices made for career and family, seniors could celebrate life as they aged. This “the best is yet to come” attitude is the foundation on which The Gatesworth stands.
The Gatesworth is, essentially, a community of active seniors, living life the way they define it; filling it with friends, family, new experiences, continuing education, new challenges, favorite hobbies, moments of contemplation and daily beauty—what could be more exceptional?
314-993-0111 | TheGatesworth.com