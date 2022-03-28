The Gatesworth lifestyle is customized exclusively for seniors and provides exceptional resources to nurture and enrich the lives and well-being of residents every day. Since opening in 1988, the vision for this community has been to create a warm, comfortable, welcoming and vibrant environment for residents.
“Our residents enjoy peace of mind and carefree living,” executive director Carrie Montrey says. “It’s all part of the extraordinary service we’re known for. At The Gatesworth, it’s not just about living well. It’s about being well.”
As a locally owned establishment for 30-plus years, each of the three owners who envisioned and launched this remarkable community still works on-site. It’s not unusual for them to stop in and say “hello” to residents and staff, creating lasting relationships. Many staff members have also served
The Gatesworth for years or even decades.
“As a community, our commitment to excellence shines through in our team and on-site owners,” notes Montrey. “We’re always listening to our residents—so we can be responsive to their wishes and needs.”
The Gatesworth offers modern, beautifully appointed one- or two-bedroom apartments for lease. As part of the community’s unparalleled personal service, a move-in coordinator helps make the transition to The Gatesworth simple and smooth. Residents also can customize their apartment homes to suit their tastes.
Rental apartments are set within a lushly-landscaped oasis. A beautiful lakeside courtyard beckons residents outside to sip coffee each morning or take a stroll on a one-half mile walking path. Residents can also enjoy a private garden, greenhouse, putting green and outdoor party pavilion.
The Gatesworth is a pet-friendly community. The four-legged companions are seen taking walks on the beautiful grounds with their owners, or sometimes with staff.
Exceptional resources are available to support a well-lived life. Residents enjoy daily continental breakfast, scheduled transportation, weekly housekeeping, concierge services and a wide array of programs, services and entertainment such as complimentary live music, current event discussion groups and art and fitness classes. A 100-seat theater, computer center, card rooms, library, bank, gift shop, art center, spa, boutique and fitness center with an indoor saltwater pool are among the amenities residents appreciate most, along with the many delicious dining choices available.
“We have three restaurants offering distinct experiences,” Montrey notes. “Our award-winning executive chef Brian Hardy and his team start with fresh, local ingredients and handle all prep work in-house to create their culinary masterpieces.”
“Another aspect that sets us apart from other independent living communities is that our residents can keep and invest their money as they see fit because we’re a rental community, with no entry or endowment fees,” Montrey states. “This ensures future financial stability that is self-guided, as opposed to a buy-in community where a resident’s financial success can be at risk, depending on the success of the community. This autonomy is significant to maintaining residents’ financial independence and security.” And, as a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), The Gatesworth family of communities provides the full spectrum of independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the changing needs of residents.
“For more than three decades, residents and their families have told us that there is no other senior community anywhere like The Gatesworth,” Montrey says. “That’s a reputation we strive to maintain. For our incredible owners and staff, the bar is never static—it constantly rises to adapt to the wishes of those who call The Gatesworth home.”
By going the extra mile in everything they do,
The Gatesworth sets the standard in senior living and provides residents complete freedom and flexibility. Call (314) 993-0111 or visit TheGatesworth.com to learn more or schedule a visit.
314-993-0111 | TheGatesworth.com