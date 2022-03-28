Seniors Helping Seniors South County was opened in 2010 by Susan Sullivan and Melissa Walsh. The company is a non-medical home care agency that offers a wide array of services from companionship to providing 24-hour care.
Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers — many of whom are seniors themselves — make clients’ lives easier by providing much needed services. It’s like getting a little help from a friend.
Seniors Helping Seniors provides services to clients in their home or in a senior living community, with a goal of helping clients age in place with dignity, respect, and love.
By providing in-home care to the senior community, Sullivan and Walsh hope to empower seniors to live their best lives by helping them take care of everyday tasks such as, meal preparation, transportation, doctors’ appointments, personal care, medication reminders, Alzheimer’s and dementia care and much more.
The company carefully matches clients’ needs with caregiver’s skillset. It’s a win-win for clients and the caregiver. As client’s health or personal needs change, they have their trusted caregiver to assist them in ways they find most helpful.
At Seniors Helping Seniors, employees take great pride in working as a team. Sullivan and Walsh care about their caregivers as much as they do their clients. The management team gives their all and will continue to strive to provide exceptional service while never forgetting the company’s core values: Integrity, Compassion, Respect, Trust, Teamwork, Family and Community.
