This letter is a shout out to the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association and its president, Mrs. Harriet Patton, for bringing world-renown saxophonist Tim Cunningham to Kirkwood for a live performance.
As Cunningham began to wow the audience with his dynamic stage performance, I remembered the Henry Wadsworth Longfellow quote, “Music is the language of mankind.”
For many of us in the audience, including myself, this was the first personal invitation we had received to visit the beautiful Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, which is indeed a state-of-the-art facility. As described in our invitation, this would be a “good night to remember.”
Cunningham, a native of Michigan and adopted son of Missouri, connected very well with an audience of all ages, races and genres of music. Described as a rhythm and blues artist whose music is smooth, sultry and funky, it is also soulful. He touched the hearts of the audience when he played gospel, “Falling in Love with Jesus,” and the patriotic “America the Beautiful.”
Cunningham was the perfect choice for the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association, whose goal in sponsoring the concert was to raise money for its scholarship fund. After graduating from high school, Cunningham had to choose between playing professional football and continuing his education. He chose the latter because he values the importance of education.
To the more than 400 people in the audience, Mrs. Patton said: “I am extremely happy. The committee worked very hard. We met our goal. I am still getting calls saying the concert was excellent and to please bring Cunningham back again. The exceptional support from the Kirkwood community is a shining star of hope.”
It is my hope that the performing arts committee will continue to produce performances that will attract and resemble the Cunningham audience. Three things were evident: Kirkwood loves music, Kirkwood values education and Kirkwood is a vibrant community. Thanks to the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association for bringing it all together.
Erma J. Reid, Kirkwood