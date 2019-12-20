Jan Grove seems to buy into the Trump narrative that only “first-hand” witness accounts are acceptable to prove Trump attempted to extort Ukraine to investigate his political opponent (Mailbag, Dec. 13).
I guess she also thinks that a bank robbery in the middle of the night cannot be prosecuted because there are no “first-hand” witnesses.
She must be overlooking the “transcript” released by the White House which specifically demands that the new Ukrainian president do Trump a favor: investigate the Bidens and (Russian instigated) Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. Or she missed the statement by Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney that the Trump administration withheld aid to Ukraine and to “get over it!”
Did she miss the testimony of Ambassador Gordon Sondland regarding his conversations with the President on this topic? Or, if she really wants more of what she considers “first-hand” evidence, perhaps she should demand of her GOP legislators that Trump lift his unprecedented stonewalling on Executive Branch testimony and release of documents relevant to this investigation.
Perhaps that “first-hand” evidence would be even more damning. Jan’s sole source of information in all things Trump appears to be Fox and Friends (and perhaps Trump tweets). She truly has drunk the Kool-Aid.
Roger Grow
Shrewsbury