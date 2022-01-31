Webster Groves resident Mago Grossenheider grew up making tamales with her family for holidays and special occasions.
In late 2021, the mother of two started selling the traditional Mexican dish — a steamed corn dough filled with seasoned meat or other fillings — to support her daughter after a medical emergency. But what she thought would be a one-time occasion has turned into an outpouring of support exemplary of what makes Webster Groves a great community.
Grossenheider moved from San Francisco to Webster in 1993. For the past 28 years she’s lived with her husband and their two daughters, working as a homemaker and running her own embroidery and monogramming business. Two years ago, she graduated from St. Louis Community College alongside her eldest daughter, with plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and work for a courthouse or the immigration department.
But her plans changed abruptly on March 25, 2021, when her 19-year-old daughter Natalie woke up disoriented with numbness on her left side. Natalie Grossenheider had suffered a stroke, leaving her with motor issues and memory loss.
“I had to quit my job to take care of her,” said Mago Grossenheider. “I had to leave a lot of things on the side, like my studies.”
Her otherwise healthy daughter was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in her brain. She spent several months in therapy relearning how to walk and use her left arm and hand. With surgery impossible due to the AVM’s sensitive location, Natalie Grossenheider received radiation treatment in December. It will take two years for the AVM to shrink, and in the meantime, another stroke is possible.
Left weakened from the stroke and accompanying treatment, Natalie Grossenheider was unable to work or return to school. Her mother knew she had to do something.
“She has student loans and medical bills. I found her counting coins. She said she didn’t want to trouble us anymore,” said Mago Grossenheider. “So I said, ‘If I have to make tamales to help you, I’ll make tamales.’”
Mago Grossenheider then started taking orders for her homemade tamales to help support her daughter. It started small, but when a friend shared the story on popular Facebook group Webster
Groves Community Connect, word spread like wildfire, and demand for the tamales — and to help the Grossenheider family — grew as well.
“I thought it was a one-time deal, or maybe two or three times,” said Mago Grossenheider. “But soon, the moms from Clark Elementary School found out about it and they helped us with meals, with money and with purchasing my tamales. They passed the word around at school. Everyone started ordering tamales.”
What started as a single time became a weekly affair. Mago Grossenheider now posts an order form each week on her own Facebook page, Webster Groves Tamales Connect. Fans can order chicken, pork or vegetable tamales with red or green salsa. Orders are accepted throughout the week for pickup on Sundays in Webster Groves.
With help from her husband — a chef of 40 years — and daughter Emily, Mago Grossenheider makes up to 300 tamales per week for hungry customers using her family’s third-generation recipe.
“I have people coming every single week. I have people who pick up just one order of tamales and get out a check to help,” said Mago Grossenheider. “There was a person who lives in California, but he has a connection here who told him about us, and he sent us a check to cover our mortgage. One young man pulled up and took out a $100 dollar bill. He said his apartment burned down last year and the whole community helped him out, and now it’s his turn to help.
“I want to say thank you to the community, to the Clark moms and to the people who help me even though they don’t know me,” she continued.
Her customers aren’t shy about spreading the love, either.
“Delicious tamales! And the salsa verde is incredible and so fresh tasting,” Emily Rose wrote on Webster Groves Tamales Connect.
Jenna Stephens agrees.
“So, so good. We’ll be ordering more for sure!” she wrote.
With her daughter aiming to return to St. Louis University in the fall to study nutrition, Mago Grossenheider hopes to also continue with her degree. She also hopes to expand sales of tamales to include catering for special events.
Mago Grossenheider lost her mother to COVID in 2020. With her daughter’s stroke following soon after, some people have said her family has bad luck. But Mago Grossenheider is choosing to look on the bright side and make tamales out of lemons.
“I believe every human being has to go through a situation in life where they have to learn something. You have to go through some tragedy or something horrible so you can change directions in your life,” she said. “I love to make tamales because after people send comments or call me and say my tamales are wonderful, I feel like I’m giving happiness. Everybody needs money, but when you do something that makes somebody else happy, you feel happy.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Natalie Grossenheider with her medical bills. Interested parties can donate at tinyurl.com/2zpr9sb8. Those interested in tamales can visit Webster Groves Tamales Connect on Facebook.