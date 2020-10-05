It’s hard to believe I’m sitting down to write my first column as editor-in-chief and part owner of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. As we go to press with our second print issue, it doesn’t seem quite real — yet here we are!
What a journey it has been and will continue to be as we press on, fighting for the print journalism we believe is so essential for our communities.
Although I’ve been at the Times for more than half of my 16-year career in journalism, this chapter is like no other as I step into my new roles. Everything is fresh and exciting, yet so familiar it somehow feels like it was meant to be.
The way everything fell into place with Randy, Kent and Eric couldn’t have been more perfect. I wouldn’t be doing this with anyone else but these amazing partners and our “WKT Dream Team.” There’s also no other place I would do it.
Although I’ve worked at several other newspapers, there’s nothing like writing and reporting in my hometown. Born and raised in Webster Groves, this area and the people who live here have my heart — and I love telling their stories.
Case in point: Not long after moving back to St. Louis and starting work at the Times in 2011, I was assigned a story about a beloved, longtime Webster Groves High School physics teacher retiring after several decades with the district. It turned out to be none other than one of my favorite high school teachers — Mr. Wojak. (I graduated from Webster Groves High School in 2000, and my last name was Baranyai then.) My world was coming full circle. I cannot tell you how much I loved being at my hometown newspaper and having the opportunity to write that story — and so many others.
I’ve always said: “Everyone has a story, and it’s my job to tell it.” It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly. I consider it an honor and a privilege when people share their stories with me. These are the stories of our lives, and collectively, the stories of our communities.
Joyful stories, tragic stories, stories that still take my breath away years later and linger in my memory. Journalism isn’t just a job — it gets in your blood. It becomes a part of everything you do. You live and breathe it, and no matter how crazy the stress and constant deadline pressure, you still want more of it — or at least I do.
I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the team that’s working hard to get the Times back up and running. We are so grateful for the overwhelming support from everyone in our communities that is making our return to print possible.
I’m still not sure if the reality of all this has hit me — I’ve been too busy to stop and think about it. But what I do know is that it’s amazing and exhausting, exciting and nerve-wracking, and everything in-between. More than anything, it feels great to have the Webster-Kirkwood Times back in print.
We look forward to continuing the legacy of community journalism that started at the Times 42 years ago, and we’re excited to see you in these pages again every Friday!
This column comes with a special dedication in loving memory of my dad, Gary Baranyai (Best Dad Ever), and favorite editor/mentor ever, Dave Iseman, who are always in my heart and continue to be part of my story.