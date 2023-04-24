In middle school, all Nerinx Hall Athletic Director Nancy Milward wanted to be when she grew up was a P.E. teacher.
“I thought it’d be fun to teach games all day,” she said.
Five decades later, she’s about to walk away from a job where every day was game day.
Milward, known as “Mil” to Markers far and wide, is retiring after 42 years on Lockwood Avenue, leaving behind a legendary athletics career, a turf field, and a couple of generations of strong, accomplished women.
“You asked what kind of memories make me smile? Anything that involves the kids,” said Mil, who graduated from Nerinx in 1977.
She didn’t necessarily plan to come back so soon. In 1981, after earning degrees in history and P.E. from Southwest Missouri State (and playing on a national championship field hockey team), her alma mater in Webster had an opening for a social studies teacher.
“My first contract was for $9,999,” she says. “It’s at home in a box somewhere.”
No teacher or coach ever goes into the profession to be wealthy. They do it because they love it, and because they know they can make a difference in the lives of young people. Until one day four decades have passed, and you’re defining your career in eras.
For Mil, that could be her 35 years as a field hockey coaching legend, or how she went from scheduling games with phone calls to emails to texts, or how the kids have changed from the 1980s girls who “somehow got by without electronic devices” to today’s specialized athletes.
“From a 22-year-old teacher to a 63-year-old athletic director ... I’ve grown up here,” she said. “Nerinx has been good to me.”
But for Mil, it always goes back to the girls.
“I’m in awe of what they’ve done with their lives — lawyers, doctors, moms, teachers, business leaders,” she says. “Young women need to be empowered. They need to build confidence in order to succeed, whether it’s running a home or a business. Women’s sports has always been a catalyst for that.”
The year has been one long celebration. Since August, Mil’s been toasted, roasted and cheered by the Nerinx community, and has heard from hundreds of alumni through cards, Facebook, texts and emails. That may be her favorite part.
She has a Ted Lasso-esque catchphrase: Every day is game day. It’s been imprinted on T-shirts and posters, and is as much a part of the Nerinx fabric as its signature blue and green plaid.
“You never know what any day is going to bring,” she said, “so just like in a game, you have to keep constantly changing your strategies. Every day is game day.”
Even on June 19, the day she packs up her office on Lockwood for the last time?
“I’m having my second ankle replacement surgery on June 20, so it’ll be a different game this summer,” she laughs. “And then I’ll figure it out as I go.”