In the Aug. 11-17 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times (Mailbag), St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy states her reasons for voting against senior tax relief. Her ultimate reason for voting against the bill was “the unknown consequences of this particular approach.”
There are certainly known consequences for Lisa Clancy’s position and vote. The consequence of ever-increasing taxes will add to the burdens of many seniors, a vulnerable group. Some will lose their homes. Seniors are expected to “make do with less” but the taxing entities are not. Ms. Clancy’s vote comes at a cost to seniors. Anyone who says otherwise is lying.
Ms. Clancy distrusts senior relief supporters. She wants seniors to trust the St. Louis County Council and taxing entities to use tax dollars for the best effect. Is that sufficient for you? Who cannot name at least one negative consequence from that?
Seniors must continue to fight excessive county property valuations every two years, pitting seniors against government. Examples are available. The consequence of failure to get an excessive valuation reduced is unnecessary taxes resulting in a windfall for taxing entities.
Ms. Clancy wants the state to bail out eligible seniors and the county via the circuit breaker to “keep up with modern costs” (increased property taxes). A likely consequence is even less fiscal restraint by county taxing entities. County voters will still be asked to raise or maintain tax rates whether seniors get state relief or not.
Ms. Clancy defends her vote due to “unknown consequences.” Instead, she embraces the known consequence of increased tax burden for seniors, wants the state to bail out seniors for local inefficiencies and invokes the specter of pitting grandchildren against grandparents. Not good enough for me. How about you?
Dan Sutton
Webster Groves