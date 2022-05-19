Cavanaugh, Eunice M. (Hofer), age 91, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022, with her family at her bedside.
She lived in Kirkwood for many years and was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church.
Eunice is survived by her children, Pat Macy King (Lee), Francine Dirnberger (Vern), Collette Johnson (Charlie), Stephanie Garrett (the late John), Michelle Riesenmy (the late Jeff), Mary Ellis (Larry) and Bud Cavanaugh (Terri); 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph “Pete” Cavanaugh; her parents, Arthur and Leona (Julich) Hofer; a brother, Donald; a sister, Patricia (Hofer) Krone; and two great grandchildren, A.J. Ellis and Victoria Reed.
A funeral took place on May 9 in Joplin, Missouri.