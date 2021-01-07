Her name was Janelle.
I met her last December, right before the whole world went upside down. Our daughter, Lily, was 12. She saw her first. As we were waiting to turn left out of the grocery store parking lot, she said, “I think that lady needs help crossing the street.”
I turned and saw her, directly across from us. It was windy and cold out. She was a little bitty woman who you might think would blow over and cartwheel down the street like a leaf if a good enough gust came along, walker and all. It might have been in the upper 30s, but she only wore a couple of shirts with a medium-weight jacket. She was so thin that the elastic cuffs at the bottoms of her black sweatpants only touched her legs in one place at a time, depending on how the wind was blowing.
She had this beautiful, long hair, and didn’t clip it at all or pin it back in any way. In my life I don’t remember ever seeing an older woman with hair this long and crazy free. I wasn’t sure her age, but was guessing 75. Maybe 80? I put the car in park, blocking the exit a bit, and made my way across Big Bend.
“Would you like to cross together?”
She was lovely. When she looked up at me her hair parted, and I could see her whole face. Her eyes were so bright, and she had this beautiful, real smile.
“Oh I would! Thank you!”
We made it across the double yellow lines, exchanging some basic pleasantries. She said she didn’t know how she was ever going to get across, and was so grateful, and started to hug me, when a guy in a sports car zoomed right behind us. He yelled angrily out his window: “Use the crosswalk!"
Safely in the store parking lot, we hugged again and said goodbye. Lily and I had a few errands to run and headed next to the bank. This kid and I are similarly minded, and both of us kept thinking about this little lady, wondering if she might need help getting around in the store.
We found her in the front by the customer service counter. She smiled as we approached. We offered to go through the store with her if she could use a hand. She agreed and ran us through her list. She needed some chips and some turkey, some paper towels and cereal.She’s got some coupons in here somewhere ...Oh! And she needed to get some soda.
“They have Diet Dr. Pepper on sale right now. It’s only 87 cents for a two liter!”
I was thinking that’s a pretty good deal, and maybe—
“... so I need to get about 30.”
My head tipped just a little to the side, like when a dog hears a whistle that nobody else hears. Lily and I looked at each other with just our eyes. I looked back at Janelle.
“You’re wanting 30 of the Diet Dr. Peppers? The two liters?” I had to maintain a normal, relaxed expression, because that’s a hell of a lot of soda, but you can’t track down a lady like this and then judge her beverage choices.
“Oh yes – it’s the only thing I drink besides water!” she said.
Off we all went. With her own cart and a good deal of enthusiasm, Lily made the rounds to different displays, finding the soda. Janelle and I made the rounds in the store to tackle her list.
Up first: the deli counter. She asked for the reduced-sodium turkey. It’s delicious, and she needed about half a pound. The gal behind the counter sliced off a piece and handed it to Janelle, who had to stand on her tiptoes to get it. It hung precariously off her extended pointer finger, like a little meat flag, blowing in the deli wind. In her first comment of authority, Janelle said, “Try it!”
“Oh, I’m not really—”
“TRY IT!”
I had to override my survival instincts, and pulled a small, untouched section of this delicious reduced-sodium turkey off the bottom of the meat flag. That was a strange moment for me, personally. I don’t typically sample meats, but also life is short. Find yourself an old lady crossing the street and build something together so that you can eat meat off her finger sometime. It’s a trip.
Just past the deli are these refrigerated cases full of different types of cheese and meat and dips. She leaned over the spinach artichoke dip and investigated.
“Have you ever had this kind?”
“I have! That’s a really good one!”
She picked up three and handed them to me to put in the little cart. Then she picked up a fourth one and said, “This one is for you.”
I put forth a mild protest, but folded quickly. I got the feeling that she probably lived on a limited income, and I didn’t want to do anything to put her in a pinch. But, one way to be kind is to accept what someone offers, especially when you know it means something to them ... and I was thinking this meant something to her.
She did the same thing with the Ghirardelli chocolates that come in bags, and with M&Ms, because she had these coupons and she “didn’t need all that chocolate in the house.” She liked caramel. I chose plain.
After the shopping was finished, I pulled the car around. It was my years of training in Tetris and nothing else that allowed me to fit three people, a walker that wouldn’t fold shut, a small mountain of grocery bags and 30 bottles of soda into a little car that already had junk in the trunk.
We drove to her house, just a few blocks away from where we live, and helped her inside with all the goods. Bottle after bottle, we filled her dining room as she put the bags in the kitchen. Then we visited in the living room for a little bit. Limited light was provided by a lamp in the back corner of the room. The lack of light made all the spaces we couldn’t really see a little more mysterious.
The house was filled with stacks and piles of things and artifacts, very few of which seemed to have been disturbed in some number of years. We talked about her house, and her mail, and that she was a Spanish teacher for years.
“Did you know that if you put strawberry soda in the cake mix, it tastes soooooo good? Then there’s much more strawberry flavor than you’ll get from just the cake itself.”
In the middle of everything normal, she told us she had no one. She didn’t say it for sympathy – it was just demographic information. But no spouse, no kids, no siblings, no friends. I don’t know if there ever was Someone, or why or how she ended up alone.
How do you even chat about that? How do you ask someone to tell you the details of their heartbreak, or to spell out how they have grown so isolated? You don’t. You just know deep inside that it’s a heavy, sad thing. I gave her my phone number, and we visited a little longer.
Later that night, and so many times since, I have thought of her. I didn’t get her number when we were there (she never offered it, having had trouble with her cell phone), but I knew where she lived and thought I’d keep an eye out for her on the streets and in the store. I never saw her again.
Recently I got a phone call from a sergeant at the Webster Groves Police Department. He was hoping I could help – they were trying to gather some information about a local resident and were having a little trouble finding anyone who knew her. A woman had died, and she only had a few numbers in her phone. Among them — a doctor, a hardware store, a taxi driver, and one for Kate and Lily.
She didn’t get out much, and no one came to see her, but the neighbors hadn’t seen her take out her trash recently. When the police came to check on her, they found her in her bed. Nobody really knows what happened, and maybe no one ever will, but it seems she died in her sleep, peacefully and without distress. And, sadly, without anyone to call about it but a lady who helped her with her groceries 10 months before.
She lived alone inside that house ,and died alone inside that house. She goes, taking with her all her perfect and awful moments, all her love and heartbreak, and all her memories, and we don’t know about any of them – it has all floated away into the ether. Everything this person was is gone. Somehow, there’s no one here to mourn that she has disappeared, taking her lifetime along with her.
But I can tell you this: She was truly beautiful, and she was a little funny, and she was generous, and she was brave, and she was fluent in Spanish, and she made a very good strawberry cake, and she liked nothing more in the whole, wide world than Diet Dr. Pepper.
Janelle, wherever you are, I won’t forget you.
She was 77.
Note: Since writing this, I've learned that police reached someone at another number from Janelle's phone. A previous student of Janelle’s has stepped up to help with arrangements and manage her affairs, which is just about the kindest thing in the world. Whoever you are, thank you.