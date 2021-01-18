In response to “Eulogy for a Stranger” (WKT Jan 8), Janelle Tessaro was not a stranger to me. I took her Spanish 1 class as an eighth grader at Nipher Middle School in Kirkwood during the 1983-84 school year. It was the only class I had with her, and it made a profound impact on how I see the world.
Her passion for her subject showed everyday. She worked to immerse students in the cultures of Spanish speakers worldwide. This included requiring students to make up a culturally accurate Spanish name to go by in class, and presenting an authentic Tapas Bar including raw oysters and octopus cooked in its own ink. Everyone tried everything. It just seemed wrong to turn down Sra. Tessaro. Her enthusiasm was contagious.
There was extra credit if one persevered to the end of an impromptu dialog, no matter how badly one mangled the language. She told us: “To learn a language you have to be OK with people laughing at you, because they will. You have to be ok with making huge mistakes, because you will.”
She offered to drive my friend Amy (KHS Dr. Barker) and I home one day and proceeded to drive all over Kirkwood, drilling me, until I learned some Spanish 2 conjugations that were giving me trouble.
She took a bunch of us on a spring break trip to Oaxaca in 1987. She took numerous opportunities to show me that she believed in me when nobody else did.
There is so much I want to say about this wonderful human being. Two years ago I was lucky enough to tell her the positive impact she had on my life. The world is better for her having been in it.
Vaya con Dios, Sra. Tessaro. You truly made a wonderful difference to many.
Kathy McIntosh
Webster Groves
KHS Class of 1988