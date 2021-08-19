McKittrick, Eugene (Gene) died peacefully Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Everett, Washington, at the age of 77.
He was preceded in death by parents Eugene and Esther (nee; Tighe) McKittrick; wife Judy (nee; Mickes) McKittrick; and sisters Patricia (George) Barry and Joan (David) Dwyer. He is survived by brother Terry (Patti) McKittrick of Chesterfield, Missouri; daughter Colleen (Bill) Bledsoe of Everett; and son John (Leigh) McKittrick of Webster Groves, Missouri.
Gene also left behind four grandsons he treasured: Nick Bledsoe, Ben Bledsoe, Jack McKittrick and Ryan McKittrick. Grandpa/Pepa loved spending time with each of these boys, whatever they were doing. Gene was a devoted uncle to many and he was proud of his Irish heritage. A friend to all he met, Gene was always willing to lend them his many talents selflessly.
To help us celebrate his life, we welcome vaccinated family and friends to join us for an open-house style gathering at the Hawken House Hearth Room in Webster Groves on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 4-8 p.m.